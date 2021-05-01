JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 14,587 Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,587 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.30% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $1,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3,111.8% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 382,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 370,806 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. 54.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

APTS stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by ($4.59). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

