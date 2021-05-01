Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New $57,000 Investment in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 39.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OVID opened at $3.67 on Friday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The stock has a market cap of $241.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 million. Equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OVID shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ovid Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.94.

Ovid Therapeutics Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

