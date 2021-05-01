Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,091,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 209,213 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Maiden were worth $10,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHLD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Maiden during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Maiden by 450.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Maiden by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 43,460 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Maiden during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maiden in the fourth quarter valued at about $489,000. Institutional investors own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Maiden alerts:

Shares of Maiden stock opened at $3.72 on Friday. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. The firm has a market cap of $324.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on Maiden from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.