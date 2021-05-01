JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Position in Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Artius Acquisition Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACQU) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595,676 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Artius Acquisition were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artius Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artius Acquisition by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artius Acquisition by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC now owns 133,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 58,912 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,390,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artius Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,390,000.

Shares of AACQU opened at $10.80 on Friday. Artius Acquisition Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.08.

