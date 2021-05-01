Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 581,487 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Weyco Group worth $9,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WEYS. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Weyco Group in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Weyco Group by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,737 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,367 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 2,554 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,580,000 after buying an additional 32,940 shares during the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weyco Group alerts:

NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $19.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.52. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.13 and a 1-year high of $24.89.

Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The textile maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $61.97 million during the quarter. Weyco Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 3.75%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Weyco Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.