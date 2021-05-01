Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 3,750 Shares of Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 651,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.92% of Marine Products worth $9,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Marine Products by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after buying an additional 35,362 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marine Products during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $884,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Marine Products by 205.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Marine Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marine Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 30th.

Marine Products stock opened at $17.36 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. The company has a market capitalization of $590.14 million, a P/E ratio of 37.74 and a beta of 1.07. Marine Products Co. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $22.61.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Marine Products had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marine Products Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Marine Products’s payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

