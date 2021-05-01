The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.69.

BNS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.50 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price (up from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at C$78.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$94.90 billion and a PE ratio of 14.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$69.56. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$49.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.16.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The company had revenue of C$8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.96 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.5999999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.62%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

