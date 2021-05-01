UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires New Stake in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 100.5% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 29,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Unison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services in the 4th quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 225.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 11,054 shares during the period. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $73.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.13 and a 12 month high of $77.74.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.28. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

BBSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrett Business Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.75.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

