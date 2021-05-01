Piper Sandler Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Visa in a report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $5.57 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.37.

NYSE:V opened at $233.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $455.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Visa has a one year low of $171.72 and a one year high of $237.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,843 shares of company stock worth $27,721,078. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

