Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Lifted to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $14.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MAT. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Mattel from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded Mattel from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.53.

Get Mattel alerts:

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $21.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2,146.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.82.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.04 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mattel will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mattel during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.