Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Crown (NYSE:CCK) Price Target to $136.00

Crown (NYSE:CCK) had its price target hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CCK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Crown from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $116.71.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $109.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Crown has a 52 week low of $55.85 and a 52 week high of $111.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 33.90% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 11.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $507,917.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth about $124,947,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,441,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Crown by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,811,000 after acquiring an additional 797,424 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,805,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,297,000 after buying an additional 707,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,238,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

