Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $939.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $825.00 to $925.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $804.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $865.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $772.68 and a 200 day moving average of $761.81. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $492.00 and a 1 year high of $893.79.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,580.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 21,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.69, for a total value of $19,013,149.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,115,843.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,800 shares of company stock worth $35,386,126 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.9% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

