Morgan Stanley Trims Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Target Price to $650.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $510.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $513.47 on Tuesday. Netflix has a 12-month low of $397.86 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $527.15 and a 200-day moving average of $520.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $227.67 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 199.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $495,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

