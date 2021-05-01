Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy Sells 93,576 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,637,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,861,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,466,000.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.

