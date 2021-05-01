Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy Sells 93,576 Shares

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $24.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.41. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.78 and a 52-week high of $34.66.
Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $164.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. Allegro MicroSystems’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter valued at $719,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $1,637,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,861,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,466,000.
About Allegro MicroSystems
Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor ICs and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems in automotive and industrial markets. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; Power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components for LiDAR applications.
Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.