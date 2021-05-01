Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Medpace Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medpace in a research report issued on Monday, April 26th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. William Blair also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Get Medpace alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.17.

Shares of MEDP opened at $169.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace has a twelve month low of $73.62 and a twelve month high of $196.12.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Medpace had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $216,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,806.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,204,542,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,410 shares of company stock valued at $28,508,742 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 7,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Medpace by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Medpace by 171.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 5,958.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.