FY2021 EPS Estimates for BP p.l.c. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:BP)

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for BP in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $2.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s FY2022 earnings at $2.91 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf lowered BP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on BP in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. BP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.24.

BP stock opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $85.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.15 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16. BP has a one year low of $14.74 and a one year high of $28.57.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of BP by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 419,115 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $10,206,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BP by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 81,620 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Stolper Co increased its position in shares of BP by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 117,385 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 14,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in BP by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,077 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.03%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

