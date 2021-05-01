First Foundation Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:FFWM)

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) – Analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for First Foundation in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.16 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.18.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 25.59%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FFWM. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of First Foundation stock opened at $23.80 on Friday. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $25.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s payout ratio is 28.80%.

In other First Foundation news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $580,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at $480,559.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 20,000 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $468,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,257,862.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $1,552,250. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in First Foundation by 134.8% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in First Foundation by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking, and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

