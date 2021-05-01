Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) Major Shareholder Sells $8,666,457.96 in Stock

Knoll, Inc. (NYSE:KNL) major shareholder Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 362,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $8,666,457.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Furniture Holdings S.A Global also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Knoll alerts:

On Wednesday, April 28th, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 367,877 shares of Knoll stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $8,737,078.75.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 352,149 shares of Knoll stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $8,198,028.72.

On Monday, April 19th, Furniture Holdings S.A Global sold 789,973 shares of Knoll stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total transaction of $18,366,872.25.

Knoll stock opened at $23.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66. Knoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.67 and a 52 week high of $24.70.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Knoll had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 1.44%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Knoll by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Knoll during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knoll in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knoll during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Knoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.