Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.22 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrow Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday.

AROW opened at $35.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.28. The firm has a market cap of $548.95 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 26.71% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.80%.

In other news, SVP David S. Demarco sold 5,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $204,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arrow Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Arrow Financial by 403.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Arrow Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

