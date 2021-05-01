Insider Buying: Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) Insider Buys C$6,071,611.20 in Stock

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG) insider Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 193,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$31.45 per share, with a total value of C$6,071,611.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 292,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,199,911.25.

Guardian Capital Group Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 22nd, Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 27,216 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$843,696.00.

On Tuesday, April 20th, Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 1,100 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$31.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,553.97.

On Friday, April 16th, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 67,553 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$31.25 per share, with a total value of C$2,111,031.25.

On Monday, April 12th, Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 300 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$30.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,003.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Guardian Capital Group Limited bought 200 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$30.89 per share, with a total value of C$6,178.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Guardian Capital Group Limited purchased 500 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$29.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,710.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 1,100 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.50 per share, with a total value of C$32,454.18.

On Monday, March 29th, Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 26,400 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$29.60 per share, with a total value of C$781,440.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Guardian Capital Group Limited acquired 21,250 shares of Guardian Capital Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$29.90 per share, for a total transaction of C$635,375.00.

Shares of TSE:GCG opened at C$32.00 on Friday. Guardian Capital Group Limited has a 12-month low of C$19.60 and a 12-month high of C$32.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$887.68 million and a PE ratio of 20.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$27.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21.

Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$3.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$63.72 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Guardian Capital Group Limited will post 2.4100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Guardian Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Guardian Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GCG shares. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Guardian Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

About Guardian Capital Group

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

