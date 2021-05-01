Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $16.53 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $16.53 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $16.93. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $301.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.23.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $239.64 on Friday. Amgen has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $137.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.32 and its 200-day moving average is $236.07.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.17 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Amgen news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,231,411.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

