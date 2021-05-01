Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Short Interest Update

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the March 31st total of 1,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 890,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NYSE:HMC opened at $29.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.92. Honda Motor has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $31.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Honda Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.27 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 156.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 9.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Honda Motor by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 160,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 32,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 178,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 25,621 shares during the period. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

