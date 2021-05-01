TD Securities Raises Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to $16.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Lundin Mining from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lundin Mining from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.85.

Lundin Mining stock opened at $12.04 on Thursday. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

