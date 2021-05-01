EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

EGF Theramed Health Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVAHF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 57.5% from the March 31st total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
EVAHF opened at $0.10 on Friday. EGF Theramed Health has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.11.
About EGF Theramed Health
