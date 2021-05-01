Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Research Coverage Started at Panmure Gordon

Panmure Gordon assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised Nel ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nel ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nel ASA in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Nel ASA has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy worldwide. It operates through three segments: Nel Hydrogen Fueling, Nel Hydrogen Solutions, and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

