Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY) Given “Sell” Rating at DZ Bank

Ceconomy (OTCMKTS:MTTRY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Ceconomy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Ceconomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at $1.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.13. Ceconomy has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.45.

CECONOMY AG engages in the provision of online platform technology solutions to the consumer electronics industry. Its brands include MediaMarkt, Saturn, iBood, and Juke. It operates through the following geographical segments: DACH (Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Hungary), Western and Southern Europe, Eastern Europe, and Others.

