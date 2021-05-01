JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 9,378 Shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 9,378 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in B. Riley Financial by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 108,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 31,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,261,000 after buying an additional 67,359 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 438,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 77,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 358,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares in the last quarter. 44.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 69,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $70,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,139,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,475.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,340,020 shares of company stock worth $9,234,369. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

RILY opened at $71.29 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $74.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.42.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $410.21 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $3.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.64%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

