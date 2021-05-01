Tesla, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.78 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tesla in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the electric vehicle producer will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.94. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $1,000.00 price target on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price objective (down previously from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $709.44 on Thursday. Tesla has a one year low of $136.61 and a one year high of $900.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $686.58 and a 200-day moving average of $655.42. The company has a market capitalization of $680.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 107.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,820,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter worth approximately $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

