Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) PT Raised to $32.00

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) had its price objective increased by analysts at Barclays from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 5.72% from the stock’s current price.

SC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $33.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.42. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $12.79 and a 12-month high of $34.17.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Santander Consumer USA will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Santander Consumer USA news, insider Christopher Keith Pfirrman sold 15,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $393,993.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,504.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $790,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 37,741 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,622,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498,737 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the fourth quarter worth $927,000.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

