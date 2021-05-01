SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSAB Svenskt Stal AB engages in the provision of steel and construction solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor and Ruukki Construction. SSAB Special Steels segment provides marketing and sales of SSAB’s quenched and tempered steels. SSAB EMEA segment pertains to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. SSAB Americas segment refers to North and Latin America. SSAB APAC segment consists of Asia, Australia and New Zealand. Tibnor segment is the distribution of steel and metals. Ruukki Construction is engaged in the sales and production of energy-efficient building and construction solutions. It’s also operates in the Automotive, Construction Machinery, Material Handling and Heavy Transport segment. SSAB Svenskt Stal AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get SSAB AB (publ) alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised SSAB AB (publ) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Oddo Bhf downgraded SSAB AB (publ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SSAB AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SSAAY opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. SSAB AB has a twelve month low of $0.96 and a twelve month high of $2.99.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SSAB AB (publ) (SSAAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.