JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of Conn’s worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 66,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CONN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Conn’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of CONN opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The company has a market cap of $594.21 million, a PE ratio of -24.39 and a beta of 2.59. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $23.94.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

