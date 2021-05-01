Truist Financial Corp Purchases 4,061 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 40.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,061 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CKPT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 18.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William Garrett Gray sold 26,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total value of $96,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James F. Oliviero III sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $245,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

NASDAQ CKPT opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.95. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $5.38.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.03 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,032.05% and a negative return on equity of 100.54%. On average, research analysts predict that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

