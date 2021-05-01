Truist Financial Corp Purchases New Shares in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $1,127,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4,344.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 117,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NEX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.44.

Shares of NEX stock opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $773.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.46. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $5.74.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 24.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $215.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. Equities research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

