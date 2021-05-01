10,007 Shares in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SFL by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 134,143 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of SFL by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,382 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SFL by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in SFL during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. 29.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SFL alerts:

NYSE:SFL opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. SFL Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $11.07. The company has a market cap of $994.25 million, a PE ratio of -23.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.20.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.63). The company had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.52 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 11.14%. As a group, analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.05%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SFL shares. TheStreet raised SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

SFL Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.