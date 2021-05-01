Truist Financial Corp Acquires New Position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 13,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ardelyx by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,922,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,319,000 after acquiring an additional 68,306 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its stake in Ardelyx by 10.6% in the third quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,721,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 164,447 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,372,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after buying an additional 734,574 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Ardelyx by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 353,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at $2,184,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARDX stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 11.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.67. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.23. The company has a market cap of $721.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.02.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.06). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 1,063.74% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,376. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Ardelyx in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of kidney and cardiorenal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

