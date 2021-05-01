Truist Financial Corp Has $95,000 Stock Position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE)

Truist Financial Corp cut its position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIE) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MIE. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 112,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 25,974 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 154,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 26,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund by 208.4% in the fourth quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 463,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 313,042 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th.

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund Profile

Cohen & Steers MLP Income and Energy Opportunity Fund, Inc is a balanced closed-ended fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily seeks to to invest in master limited partnerships and securities issue by companies engaged in energy sector.

