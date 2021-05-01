11,457 Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,457 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in 3D Systems by 7.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,772 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in 3D Systems by 69.9% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in 3D Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 102,230 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 20,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.65% of the company’s stock.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. B. Riley boosted their price target on 3D Systems from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

NYSE:DDD opened at $21.54 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The 3D printing company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $172.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.39 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

