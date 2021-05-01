12,392 Shares in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,902,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,867,000 after buying an additional 1,015,802 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vector Group by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,741,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,420 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,178,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,384,000 after purchasing an additional 358,527 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vector Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 502,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares during the period. 61.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VGR opened at $13.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $15.30.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $554.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of Vector Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,777.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,941,524.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Vector Group Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

