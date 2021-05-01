Morgan Stanley Sells 42,706 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 118,424 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,638,000 after buying an additional 175,312 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,110,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,191,000 after acquiring an additional 25,801 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,041,000 after purchasing an additional 37,488 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $69.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.11. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $70.78.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $1.34. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $828.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

In related news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total value of $998,208.00. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 18,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $943,645.32. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,753. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

