JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 205.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 42,981 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 315,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 121,512 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Heartland Express by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 12,208 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 56.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $237,000. 57.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $18.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.96. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.85 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio is 8.99%.

HTLD has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

