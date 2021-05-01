JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 33,456 Shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 257.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,456 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.29% of MidWestOne Financial Group worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,432,000. Institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MOFG opened at $31.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $504.36 million, a PE ratio of 150.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $33.68.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG).

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.