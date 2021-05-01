Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aggreko Plc (LON:AGK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 552 ($7.21).

AGK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.58) price target on shares of Aggreko in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Aggreko from GBX 410 ($5.36) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Aggreko stock opened at GBX 862.50 ($11.27) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.46. Aggreko has a 12-month low of GBX 346.80 ($4.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 905 ($11.82). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 874.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 694.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Aggreko’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. Aggreko’s payout ratio is presently -0.11%.

In other news, insider Chris Weston sold 12,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 880 ($11.50), for a total transaction of £108,468.80 ($141,715.18).

About Aggreko

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services in North America, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Eurasia, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility.

