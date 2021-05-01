Analysts Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) to report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.43. CenterPoint Energy also reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.52. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover CenterPoint Energy.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.85.

In other news, Director Leslie D. Biddle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $697,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,096 shares in the company, valued at $679,874.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,698,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,917,000 after buying an additional 3,058,530 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,591,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,466 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,130,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,589,000 after buying an additional 328,382 shares during the period. Bluescape Energy Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,345,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of -12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric, Natural Gas, and Midstream Investments segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.