Morgan Stanley Acquires 684,008 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) by 2,116.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 716,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684,008 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Voyager Therapeutics were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after acquiring an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Voyager Therapeutics from $15.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.90.

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $181.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.80. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.09. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 60.61% and a negative return on equity of 66.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

