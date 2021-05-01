Morgan Stanley Sells 4,148 Shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,085,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.38% of Tuniu worth $5,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TOUR opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $363.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.51. Tuniu Co. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $5.28.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The technology company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.19 million for the quarter. Tuniu had a negative net margin of 98.28% and a negative return on equity of 25.61%.

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company. The company offers a selection of packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets selling, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

