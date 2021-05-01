Morgan Stanley Decreases Position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,099 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $128,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 3,450,000 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $69,931,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John A. Gatling sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $39,870.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,702.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,460,195 shares of company stock worth $70,154,386.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $22.33 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $23.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.57 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.46.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.65%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4526 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.17%.

HESM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

