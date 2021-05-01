Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)

Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PUMSY. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Puma currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:PUMSY opened at $10.51 on Thursday. Puma has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $11.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

