Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.80 Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Eli Lilly and in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen anticipates that the company will earn $7.80 per share for the year.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $182.77 on Friday. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $218.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.55. The firm has a market cap of $175.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LLY. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

