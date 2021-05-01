Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.34. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.6113 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Schneider Electric S.E.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.75%.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.