BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) to Market Perform

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

RLLMF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Real Matters from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Real Matters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Real Matters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Real Matters has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

RLLMF stock opened at $13.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. Real Matters has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $24.51.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

